Mercedes Mone breaks silence on major bout during WWE WrestleMania 41 week

Mercedes Mone has broken her silence on a major bout during the WWE WrestleMania 41 week. This is especially huge when it comes to her aspirations of continuing as the TBS Champion.

Mercedes has been in a feud with Athena over the last few weeks. This came after the Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion came out and attacked the former WWE star out of nowhere. Over the last few weeks, the two have been involved in tag team matches and also taking shots at each other online.

It has now been confirmed that Mercedes Mone will be taking on Athena in the Owen Hart Cup Women’s Tournament Semifinal on AEW Dynamite. The TBS Champion wasted no time in reacting to that announcement and wrote:

“I’ve been waiting for this match for years. LFG!!! 🔥🔥🔥 #AEWDynamite.”

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top and how this rivalry will progress in the future.

Toni Storm takes a shot at Mercedes Mone

Toni Storm pulled no punches when she openly took a shot at Mercedes Mone on AEW Collision. It was something that will be looked back upon when take on each other in the future.

After Toni Storm successfully retained her AEW Women’s Title against Megan Bayne at AEW Dynasty, she cut a backstage promo on Collision where she went through all her competition. It was there that she took a shot at Mercedes.

She said:

“Our CEO. What an unfortunate nickname. I will drain your 401k and put you so deep in a recession, you’ll have to drink my bath water.”

After hearing something like this, it will not come as a surprise if Mercedes has taken offense to those statements. Going by this promo, it feels like it is only a matter of time before the TBS Champion and the AEW Women’s Champion take on each other.

