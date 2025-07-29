AEW star Mercedes Mone overtakes Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Becky Lynch in stunning achievement

  • home icon
By Tejas Pagare
Published Jul 29, 2025 02:01 GMT
The four horsewomen of pro wrestling [Image Credit: WWE.com]
The Four Horsewomen of pro wrestling [Image Credit: WWE.com]

Bayley, Becky Lynch, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks), and Charlotte Flair were known as The Four Horsewomen due to their strong characters and top-tier matches. Among them, The CEO has left WWE and joined AEW in 2024. She achieved huge success in the Jacksonville-based promotion, while the other three are also thriving in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

The reigning TBS Champion recently won more titles at Prime Time Wrestling. She beat Diana Strong to win both the inaugural PTW Women's Championship and BestYa Women's Title, bringing her total to eight titles currently around her waist. Social media comparisons have begun, and many are arguing over who is the top Horsewoman among the four. Nonetheless, The CEO has surpassed them.

So far, Bayley has captured seven titles in her career, while Becky Lynch has won 11 championships. Charlotte Flair has won 17 championships in the past. Mercedes Mone has the highest number of title wins throughout her career, having held 21 titles.

Mercedes Mone wants to wrestle Toni Storm again

At All In: Texas, Toni Storm handed The CEO her first loss in All Elite Wrestling. They wrestled for the AEW Women's World Championship at the Texas pay-per-view.

While discussing the contest in her Mone Mag, Mercedes Mone said that they should face each other again because they have great chemistry.

"Wrestling ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm was everything I hoped it would be—and more. And as I walked back through the curtain, one thought kept repeating in my head: ‘I want to do that again. I can’t wait to wrestle her again.' I’d been waiting for this one for a long time—five years, maybe more. Part of the reason I signed with AEW was because I wanted to wrestle Toni Storm. She’s become such an incredible character and a true star," she wrote.
It will be interesting to see who will defeat Mercedes for all eight titles.

