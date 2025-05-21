AEW star Mercedes Moné's former opponent makes a big confession: "I was the most nervous"

A top AEW star recently talked about working with Mercedes Moné. She disclosed how her match against The CEO brought back her excitement for pro wrestling. The talent is already looking forward to her next encounter with Moné.

Julia Hart is one of the most promising talents on the roster. At just 23, she has already become a champion in the company, winning the TBS Championship at Full Gear 2023. Hart had a 25-match winning streak that same year and has proven that she can stand head-to-head with some of the top women on the roster.

During her recent appearance on AEW Unrestricted, The Princess of the Black Throne was asked about her match with Mercedes Moné at Dynasty 2025. Hart revealed how she learned a lot from the bout and how it brought back her excitement for wrestling as a whole.

"Yeah, it was great, she [Mercedes] was so amazing (...) I learned so much from her, and I learned so much in that match. I cannot wait to wrestle her again one day, because after that (...) like I just felt so excited about like wrestling. I just want to be a better person now, just because after that match, like it was really fun." [25:38 - 26:07]

After being asked about a rematch with Moné in the future, Julia Hart said she was looking forward to it. Hart also confessed that she was very nervous before the contest.

"Definitely. Like looking up to her obviously my whole life, it was just really cool (...) I think that was the most nervous I've been for a match, if I'm being honest. I was the most nervous, but only because I cared so much and I was so excited." [26:30 - 26:44]

Julia Hart is set to make her AEW Dynamite return

Julia Hart is set to make her return to AEW Dynamite tomorrow night for the first time in a while. She is set to take on Mina Shirakawa in singles action.

Tony Khan announced Hart's comeback on X/Twitter and revealed that Toni Storm would be on commentary to watch her Double or Nothing challenger in action.

"This Wednesday, May 21 #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + MAX @MinaShirakawa vs. @TheJuliaHart. After Mina’s 4 Way Eliminator win vs. Toni, AZM + @Skyebyee, Skye’s mentor Julia Hart aims for payback vs. Mina, with Women’s World Champion Timeless Toni Storm on commentary WEDNESDAY!" Tony Khan wrote.

It remains to be seen whether Hart can defeat Shirakawa before the latter's match against Storm. The Hounds of Hell member will be looking to regain momentum and cement her spot as a major figure in the women's division.

