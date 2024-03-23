AEW star Mercedes Mone sends a cryptic message

Mercedes Mone just sent a cryptic message to her fans on social media.

Mercedes Mone is currently one of the hottest prospects in wrestling after making her debut for AEW at Dynamite: Big Business. Since then, she has seemingly planted the seeds for her first storyline in the company.

After saving Willow Nightingale from an assault two weeks in a row, it looked like Nightingale was going to attack Mone from behind, which resulted in the former WWE star confronting her rival this week on AEW Dynamite.

Mone, however, has yet to compete in her first match since debuting in Tony Khan's promotion. However, she has taken to social media to send a cryptic message to her fans.

"Minor setbacks make for major comebacks"

Check out her tweet here:

The minor setback she is referring to could be her WWE exit or the injury she suffered in a match against Nightingale last year, while the major comeback could be a reference to her AEW debut.

Tommy Dreamer on potential opponents for Mercedes Mone at All In

While AEW is slowly planting the seeds for Mone's first match in the company, there is still a long way to go for All In, which is set to take place at Wembley Stadium again this year. While AEW may not have found an opponent for her here, Tommy Dreamer has some ideas.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Dreamer suggested that both Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa would make great opponents for the former Sasha Banks.

"It seems like a smart place to go, a nice pivot for Toni Storm. Thunder will have all of her," said Dreamer. "She's feeling great. She's very, very determined to get that title back for her rise. Either woman could win it."

He continued:

"If I'm looking at it where they ave another pay-per-view coming in April-ish, the biggest 'Mone' will be Mercedes doing something or challenging for thaat title in the UK. Both women are great, don't know who you put the title match on if I'm looking at a bigger money match. Toni Storm versus Mercedes Mone in the UK: big match. Thunder Rosa versus Mercedes Mone in the UK - big match." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Considering the star power she brings, Mone would help boost ticket sales for AEW All In.

