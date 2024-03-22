Tommy Dreamer names potential opponent for Mercedes Mone at AEW All In

Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer discussed potential opponents for Mercedes Mone at AEW All In 2024. The performers he named were Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm.

The AEW women's division has undergone a major shift after the arrival of The CEO on Dynamite: Big Business. While Mone seems to have her sights set on TBS Champion Julia Hart, fans are eagerly awaiting for her to compete for the Women's World Title, currently held by Toni Storm.

Thunder Rosa recently pinned the Timeless One during a tag-team match also involving Deonna Purrazzo and Mariah May on the latest episode of Dynamite.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Dreamer discussed the rivalry between Storm and La Mera Mera and the latter's mission to regain the title she never lost.

"It seems like a smart place to go, a nice pivot for Toni Storm. Thunder will have all of her," said Dreamer. "She's feeling great. She's very, very determined to get that title back for her rise. Either woman could win it."

The ECW legend suggested that Storm and Rosa could settle their championship feud by the upcoming pay-per-view Dynasty 2024. Dreamer further claimed that both women would serve as worthy opponents for Mercedes Mone in Wembley Stadium at All In.

"If I'm looking at it where they ave another pay-per-view coming in April-ish, the biggest 'Mone' will be Mercedes doing something or challenging for thaat title in the UK. Both women are great, don't know who you put the title match on if I'm looking at a bigger money match. Toni Storm versus Mercedes Mone in the UK: big match. Thunder Rosa versus Mercedes Mone in the UK - big match." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa claims she has "nothing to lose"

Thunder Rosa reached the height of success in AEW when she beat Britt Baker to become the Women's World Champion on the St. Patrick's Day Slam 2022 edition of Dynamite. Unfortunately, the Mexican star had to vacate the title due to injury toward the end of the year.

The former NWA World Women's Champion returned after a lengthy hiatus on the December 16, 2023, episode of Collision.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa reflected on her comeback and sent a message to Toni Storm and Mariah May.

"I think a lot of people forget that I left as a champion, and I literally was there all the time because people didn't see me. It's just crawling, and scratching for what is yours again, and I'm going to do it again. I have an opportunity to face Toni Storm and her cosplay friend, Mariah May. They're in trouble because I... I don't have nothing to lose anymore! I'm coming, I'm coming hungry, I'm a little more violent than I was before, and I have a goal!"

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what is next for Thunder Rosa in AEW.

What are your thoughts on Thunder Rosa's return? Sound off!

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Who would you rather see Mercedes Mone face at AEW All In 2024? Thunder Rosa Toni Storm 0 votes View Discussion