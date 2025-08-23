AEW Star Mercedes Mone Teases “One More Match” With 7-Time WWE Champion

By N.S Walia
Modified Aug 23, 2025 01:22 GMT
Mercedes Mone is a top AEW star
Mercedes Mone is a top AEW star (Image via Mercedes Mone's X)

Top AEW star Mercedes Mone has had memorable rivalries with plenty of WWE superstars during her tenure in the company. On a recent monumental occasion, she teased 'one more match' against a former champion, who is considered her top rival and real-life close friend.

The aforementioned star, Bayley, is a seven-time WWE Women's champion. The CEO and The Role Model came up together in NXT in the early 2010s and became an integral part of the Women's Revolution. In fact, their epic showdown at the 2015 NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn is considered one of the greatest women's matches in WWE history.

The duo went live on Instagram on the 10th anniversary of their historic WWE match. During their conversation, Mercedes Mone proposed one more match against Bayley. The current WWE superstar seemed interested, but wanted it to be for one of Mone's nine titles, which she is currently holding.

Mone: “Come face me then, dude. Give the people what they want, one more match... So, what do you think about one more match?”

Bayley: “It depends what title is on the line. We’ll see.”
Mone: “I have a lot.” [H/T Fightful]
Bayley hints at a potential timeline for one more match against AEW star Mercedes Mone

Amidst their conversation during the Instagram live, Bayley hinted that her clash against Mercedes Mone could happen in the next five to ten years. However, Mone said that she couldn't imagine waiting that long. On the optimistic side, Bayley also said that it could happen even within the next year.

Bayley: “How long would it be in? Ten years or five years or three years or one year?”
Mone: “Ten years seems a little too long, I can’t imagine not wrestling you for ten years.”
Bayley: “Mama’s getting old.”
Mone: “If I wrestled you when you were 50, I think I’d love that. It wouldn’t even be a match, it’d just be a haha.” [H/T Fightful]

With the two real-life best friends currently working for rival promotions, it remains to be seen how this marquee showdown can come to fruition in the future.

