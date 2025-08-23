Congratulations to AEW star Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks)

By N.S Walia
Published Aug 23, 2025 00:18 GMT
Mercedes Mone is a top star in AEW (Image via Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone is a top star in AEW (Image via Mercedes Mone's X)

AEW star Mercedes Mone has been a prime fixture for women's wrestling over the years. The CEO recently celebrated a huge milestone that got the ball rolling for her and brought a major change that came to be known as the 'Women's Revolution.'

The reigning TBS champion rose to prominence as Sasha Banks in WWE. She began making significant waves during her stint in NXT, as part of the Four Horsewomen alongside Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and her real-life best friend, Bayley. The four top stars became the catalyst for change in WWE, which led to significant opportunities for the women's division.

However, the one showdown between Mercedes Mone and Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015 cemented the arrival of women to the big leagues. The two tore the house down in an instant classic for the NXT Women's title that Bayley won, and it was a significant moment in WWE history.

On the 10th anniversary of that historic match, Mercedes Mone took to her Instagram to reflect on the memorable showdown. She called it a life-changing night and thanked Bayley and the fans for their constant support of women's wrestling.

"Happy 10-year anniversary to the match that changed my life! Thank you to everyone who supports women’s wrestling — it’s magical to be able to do what I love the most for all of you! Thank you for changing my life @itsmebayley."
AEW top star Mercedes Mone added another title to her collection

Ten years after her classic showdown against Bayley in WWE, Mercedes Mone has become a global professional wrestling sensation as part of AEW. Recently, she defeated Emersyn Jayne at a RevPro event to win the Discovery title, adding a ninth title to her already illustrious collection.

Moreover, the CEO is set to defend her TBS championship at the upcoming Forbidden Door event. She will compete against Alex Windsor, Persephone from CMLL, and Bozilla from STARDOM in a four-way match. With the odds stacked against her, seeing if Mone can walk out of the historic event in London, England, as the champion will be interesting.

