AEW star Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) makes a major demand

AEW star Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) made a major demand before Collision went on air. This will no doubt add another layer to her ongoing rivalry.

Ad

On Dynamite, Mercedes Mone was confronted by Billie Starkz, and the two got into a war of words backstage. As The CEO was flexing her titles, Momo Watanabe showed up and took the AEW TBS Championship from her.

With Collision coming up, Starkz sent a message to her fans asking if they were ready for the show. The former WWE star, who was clearly still angry about Watanabe stealing her gold, made the following demand on X/Twitter:

Ad

Trending

“Hey KID! Tell your girl to give me my title NOW #aewcollision,” Mone wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Whether Mercedes Mone will get her coveted title back is anybody’s guess, but she is now on a collision course with Momo Watanabe. Fans are happy to see the Japanese star from Stardom appearing in AEW. Meanwhile, Watanabe seems set to join the impressive list of names that The CEO has feuded with in All Elite Wrestling.

That said, AEW Collision is shaping up to be a great show, and it will be interesting to see what will happen between the two stars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback