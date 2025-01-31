AEW star has a message for CM Punk ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2025

A top AEW star had a message for CM Punk. This comes days ahead of the Royal Rumble 2025.

Danhausen is one of the most entertaining stars in All Elite Wrestling. His humorous antics have struck a chord with the fans making him a fan favorite. Despite his popularity, the 34-year-old star has not featured on AEW TV since December 2023. However, he has wrestled for other promotions and is also active on social media.

The two stars are good friends in real life and often banter with each other on social media. With Royal Rumble around the corner, Danhausen had a message for his pal and took to his X (fka Twitter) account to share a picture of one of WWE's advertising boards for the event, containing Punk's image. He captioned the photo with a quote from Spider-Man and joked about The Best In The World's eyes always following him.

"'Everywhere I go he is following me' - Spider-Man 2001," he wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

CM Punk took a shot at John Cena ahead of the Royal Rumble

John Cena kicked off his Farewell Tour when he appeared during RAW's premiere on Netflix. During the show, he announced that he would enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match and plans to win it and then capture his 17th World Title at WrestleMania 41. Cena had announced at Money in The Bank 2024 that this year would be his final one as an active wrestler, as he plans to step away from the ring for good after one last run.

CM Punk who is not known to mince his words, let everyone know what he thought about his rival's Farewell Tour. During a recent interview with Jackie Redmond, the Straight Edge Superstar acknowledged that he was on a similar path as John Cena but he wasn't "egotistical" to announce a retirement tour.

"And then you see guys like John Cena doing a full-blown retirement tour. I look at myself like I'm on the same road as John, just not egotistical enough to announce to everybody, 'Hey, this is it.' But I'm not setting a limit on anything. I'm doing my best to bullet-proof myself on a daily basis, working as hard on recovery as I do, in the gym and in the ring, and not making this twilight of my career extended beyond what people expect of me," CM Punk said. [19:40-20:44]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if CM Punk will come face-to-face with John Cena during the Men's Royal Rumble Match this Saturday.

