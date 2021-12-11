AEW star says he first met Tony Khan at a birthday party

AEW star Ryan Nemeth claims to have gotten his job after meeting Tony Khan at Brodie Lee Jr.'s birthday party.

On this week's AEW Unrestricted podcast, Nemeth spoke about many topics, one of them including how he got signed to AEW. He was good friends with Brodie Lee and decided to surprise Amanda Huber and Brodie Jr. at his birthday party.

After meeting Khan at the party, he was given his debut match on AEW Dynamite the next day.

Since his debut, Nemeth has been paired up with the Wingmen, a mid-card stable that is more entertaining than they are good.

The four wrestlers, Peter Avalon, Cesar Bononi, JD Drake, and Nemeth are still good in their own right. If not for their booking, they could be more than a comedic act. Their arrogance and their wrestling skills could do well with a better platform.

Ryan Nemeth could be booked better in AEW

While Nemeth is entertaining in The Wingmen, he is, after all, the younger brother of Dolph Ziggler. While Ziggler's current booking in WWE leaves a lot to be desired, he has held multiple championships. Nemeth is not even in the running for either of AEW's titles and mainly wrestles on AEW Dark.

Asking Ryan Nemeth to be AEW's Dolph Ziggler wouldn't make too much sense, but both brothers are terribly underrated. They could be compared to Billy Gunn in terms of wrestling style and even persona. Hopefully they never get booked like Gunn did at the end of his WWE run. Unfortunately, the way Ziggler's current run looks, he might be fast approaching such a booking.

Ryan Nemeth still has a lot left to show in AEW, and with the proper angles he could be main event material. Hopefully fans will soon be able to see what Tony Khan saw in Nemeth at that birthday party.

