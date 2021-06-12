AEW star Miro retains his TNT championship on Dynamite

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Miro successfully defended his TNT championship against Dark Order's Evil Uno. It could've been another squash match for the Bulgarian star, but Evil Uno's dogged resilience prevented that from happening.

Both men took their fight outside the ring during the initial stages of the match, with the Best Man taking advantage by sending Evil Uno off the barricades. Miro then battered Evil Uno and made him a lifeless body while delivering him with a belly-to-belly suplex.

The Bulgarian star also landed a cheap shot on Stay Grayson to assert his dominance. Evil Uno was about to give up, but members of the Dark Order, including Negative One, came down to the ring to support their stablemate.

In a last gasp effort, Evil Uno delivered a Discus Lariat, a tribute to the late Brodie Lee, which almost finished the job. However, Miro's dominance proved too much, and the Dark Order member ultimately tapped out to Miro's 'Game Over' submission.

Though the outcome was pretty much expected, Evil Uno pushed Miro to his limit tonight.

What's next for Miro on AEW Dynamite?

After tonight's win, Miro has once again proved why he's one of the most dominant wrestlers in the world. The Bulgarian star now has three successful title defenses in just a month, and one wonders who will step in to challenge for the TNT championship.

AEW has done a fine job so far in elevating Miro as the top guy in the company. However, they need to provide a long personal feud rather than one-off filler matches. Stars like Cody Rhodes, Christian Cage, and Eddie Kingston could be great opponents.

AEW star Darby Allin is yet to receive his TNT title rematch. The company has a plethora of talent available and it's just about pulling the trigger.

Edited by Vishal Kataria