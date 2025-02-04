AEW star Miro shares a weird John Cena post following WWE Royal Rumble 2025 

AEW star Miro has been absent from the company for a long time. Amid his absence, he indulged in some unexpected shenanigans involving one of his former WWE rivals, John Cena.

As it is widely known, John Cena is not only popular for being one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time but also for keeping his fans guessing about his next move.

The Cenation Leader regularly posts cryptic messages on his Instagram account without any explanation. Recently, Cena posted a photo of a warehouse with a sign on the wall stating, 'Please Don't Do Co*e in the Bathroom.'

It was interesting to note that AEW star Miro shared a photo of Cena's post on his own Instagram Story without any explanation. He possibly joined The Franchise Player in his mysterious shenanigans.

John Cena reveals plans for his farewell tour after WWE Royal Rumble 2025

John Cena wrestled his first match on his farewell tour at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble that took place last week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Cena was part of the 30-man over-the-top-rope bout.

Mr Hustle, Loyalty and Respect lasted until the final two. Despite being one of the heavy favourites to win the Men's Rumble match, Cena was last eliminated by Jey Uso, who will now go on to compete for a world championship at WrestleMania 41.

John Cena did not feel dejected after coming close to winning. Instead, at the post-show conference, Cena announced his entry into the Men's Elimination Chamber taking place next month at the namesake event in Toronto, Canada.

With The Champ having another opportunity to possibly main event his last WrestleMania for his 17th World Title, it will be interesting to see if he can get the job done inside the steel structure.

