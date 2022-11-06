AEW star MJF backs WWE legend's son to win major accolade amid strong competition 

AEW star MJF has picked HOOK, the son of WWE legend Taz, to win a significant accolade from a wrestling publication amid solid competition.

The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil is the reigning FTW Champion, which he won against Ricky Starks back on the July 27 edition of AEW Dynamite. He has been undefeated in fourteen matches since making his debut in December 2021.

On Twitter, a fan suggested that Logan Paul should win the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Rookie of the Year award based on his recent performances. In response, the outlet's editor Dave Meltzer noted that there is stiff competition for the said accolade, including HOOK, Bron Breakker, and Takuma Fujiwara of Dragon Gate.

MJF chimed in by claiming that no one was watching Dragon Gate except Meltzer and other hardcore fans. The Salt of the Earth then vouched for the 23-year-old AEW star to be WON's Rookie of the Year.

"No one knows who the fu**s in dragon gate in America outside of you and a 1000 randos. Hook takes the cake and that’s coming from a guy who thinks he’s a poor. The fact I have to tweet this when I’m in immense pain after The Firm's attack is sad. The things you do to me dave," MJF tweeted.

Check out the uncensored tweet here.

This was MJF's first social media post since getting assaulted by The Firm a couple of weeks ago on AEW Dynamite.

Wrestling world reacted to AEW star MJF's latest post on Twitter

A couple of fans on Twitter expressed their approval for Maxwell Jacob Friedman seemingly supporting HOOK to win the WON's Rookie of the Year award.

janie @mjflover @switchbabeeexo @The_MJF @davemeltzerWON OMG I HAD NO IDEA!!! LOVE U AND UR RESPECT FOR HOOK MJF!!! 🥹🥹🥹I was going tweet the video where he puts over hook as like the better Long Island boy but lucky for him I can’t find it atm! @switchbabeeexo @The_MJF @davemeltzerWON OMG I HAD NO IDEA!!! LOVE U AND UR RESPECT FOR HOOK MJF!!! 🥹🥹🥹I was going tweet the video where he puts over hook as like the better Long Island boy but lucky for him I can’t find it atm! 💀

SyphinB3 @SyphinB @The_MJF



MJF with the best take here. @davemeltzerWON THANK YOUMJF with the best take here. @The_MJF @davemeltzerWON THANK YOUMJF with the best take here.

SeanGroark @SeanGroark @The_MJF @davemeltzerWON One Long Island guy looking out for another @The_MJF @davemeltzerWON One Long Island guy looking out for another

Another fan wanted to see The Salt of the Earth and The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil collide.

Meanwhile, this user proposed a bout between HOOK and Logan Paul, who was defeated earlier by Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel.

However, there were critics of the upstart's bid to be Rookie of the Year.

Bella Randolph @BellaRandolph @The_MJF @davemeltzerWON Hook is eating chips on Rampage, while Paul is excelling on the biggest stage in pro wrestling. They are not on the same level. @The_MJF @davemeltzerWON Hook is eating chips on Rampage, while Paul is excelling on the biggest stage in pro wrestling. They are not on the same level.

HOOK's last match was on the October 21 episode of Rampage, where he beat Ari Daivari of The Trustbusters to remain FTW Champion.

What are your thoughts on HOOK's chances of securing the WON's Rookie of the Year award? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes