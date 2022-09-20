"He's left a gigantic legacy" - AEW star MJF comments on Vince McMahon's retirement after recent controversial allegations

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) commented on Vince McMahon's retirement from the professional wrestling industry.

A few months ago, it was reported that the WWE board began investigating allegations made against McMahon for seemingly having an affair with a former employee.

In July 2022, McMahon announced his retirement from the company, and Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named as the new Co-CEO of WWE. With Triple H, announced as the new Head of Creative of the company.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Friedman claimed that McMahon left a gigantic legacy in the industry. He briefly touched on the subject of the allegations made against McMahon and added that the long-term WWE Chairman was highly talented.

"That's a tough one. So he's left a gigantic legacy in the history of the business and there's a lot of stuff that came out. We don't know what's real, we don't know what's fake, I think it's all under investigation. All I can say is, I grew up watching the guy, I thought he was tremendously talented," said MJF. [From live show at the time of writing]

Watch the latest edition of The MMA Hour:

Friedman returned to AEW programming at the All Out pay-per-view and won the Casino Ladder Match, and later towards the end of the show he confronted CM Punk, who won the World Championship in the main event.

The Salt of the Earth has been absent from TV since the June 1 edition of Dynamite, where he cut a pipe-bomb promo on Tony Khan and called him a "f**king mark."

MJF also spoke about the current WWE product

During the same interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Maxwell Jacob Friedman was asked about his take on WWE's current product under Triple H.

The Salt of the Earth claimed that the product has improved since The Game has been in charge. However, he believes added that the same narrative "spits on the legacy" of Vince McMahon.

"I think it's better and it's really good and I think our product is also better..." said Friedman. "But I think to say that kind of spits on the legacy of what VKM created," MJF added. [From a, live show at the time of writing]

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #TheMMAHour



youtu.be/KyXYysfI0uo @The_MJF on his free agency in 2024: "Whoever's going to offer me the most amount of money is where I'm going to go." .@The_MJF on his free agency in 2024: "Whoever's going to offer me the most amount of money is where I'm going to go." 💰 #TheMMAHour▶️ youtu.be/KyXYysfI0uo https://t.co/awvhAfRew5

Friedman is currently one of AEW's top stars and has the opportunity to become a future AEW World Champion.

Please credit The MMA Hour and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far