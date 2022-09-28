AEW star MJF credits WWE legend's son for indirectly fixing him up with his fiancé

AEW star MJF recently opened up on the circumstances leading up to his engagement with Naomi and how Brian Pillman Jr. had a part to play in it.

The Salt of the Earth announced his engagement earlier this month, revealing the happy news through a social media post. Pictures shared by him and his fiancé showed the two of them posing while she flaunted her engagement ring.

Appearing recently on KFC Radio, the biggest heel of Tony Khan's promotion spoke about how he met his fiancé indirectly through Brian Pillman Jr. First, he explained how the latter's girlfriend and Naomi were friends.

“So this is also a funny story. Naomi was good friends with somebody that was dating another wrestler. The guy’s name is Brian Pillman Jr. He’s a good guy, he’s a great guy, okay. He’s a great guy, love him. Young, hot upstart, blue-chipper, and he was dating this chick at the time," MJF recalled. (H/T: WrestleZone)

The AEW star further explained what he did after getting Naomi's number from Pillman's girlfriend.

“I don’t text, I don’t call. I FaceTime this chick... She was at work. So she walks out of her job, she goes, ‘Hello?’ I go, ‘My name’s Max. I’m taking you out on Saturday this week.’ She paused, she went, ‘Okay.’ Then she hung up, and then we went out. That’s it how it went down,” he added. (H/T: WrestleZone)

Whatever the circumstances may have been, MJF has indeed found good fortune now. Sportskeeda wishes him and Naomi the very best for their future.

The AEW star pulled off a classic MJF move after the engagement announcement

Despite his engagement, the self-proclaimed devil did not break kayfabe as he tweeted a cheeky message to his female fans.

MJF took to social media to 'console' his female fanbase, stating that he was still open to other romantic ventures despite being engaged.

"Ladies panicking on my TL don't worry. Just because there is a goalie doesn't mean you can't score. Strive for greatness," wrote MJF.

MJF is currently on the cusp of a massive feud with Jon Moxley on AEW. It remains to be seen what will happen next in the coming weeks.

What do you make of MJF's story? Sound off in the comments below!

