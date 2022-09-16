AEW star MJF engaged to longtime girlfriend Naomi

The self-proclaimed Devil of AEW, MJF, has gotten engaged to his longtime partner Naomi Rosenblum.

The Long Islander only recently returned to AEW after several months away, emerging as the mystery 'Joker' entrant to hijack the Casino Ladder Match at All Out. He had completely disappeared following the first Dynamite after Double or Nothing, having grown frustrated with his position in the promotion.

But things certainly look to be on the upswing as he and his longtime girlfriend took to Instagram to announce their engagement.

The newly-engaged couple actually appeared together during an episode of AEW Dynamite. One week on from defeating CM Punk during their maiden bout in Chicago, the Long Islander was carried to the ring on a throne. He then engaged in a passionate kiss with his wife-to-be a la Sammy Guevara/Tay Melo.

The AEW star remained in character despite the announcement

If fans expected the announcement to soften the callous heel in any way, they would be entirely mistaken. This was proven by the man himself when he took to Twitter to confirm that the engagement hasn't taken him entirely off the market.

"Ladies panicking on my TL don't worry. Just because there is a goalie doesn't mean you can't score. Strive for greatness," wrote MJF.

MJF will now look forward to the Tournament of Champions final on next week's Dynamite: Grand Slam. The Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley square off against one another to challenge for the vacant world title.

Both men competed in the semi-finals against components of the Jericho Appreciation Society, with Bryan facing Chris Jericho himself and Jon Moxley squaring off with Sammy Guevara last night on Dynamite.

Shortly preceding Mox's victory over Guevara, MJF took aim at any who may walk out of next week's Grand Slam with the title in hand. It would appear he sees Moxley as the favorite to win, as he spent the majority of his promo attacking the Purveyor of Violence's former substance issues.

