"Hell of a guy and has a hell of a mind" - AEW star MJF describes his relationship with top WWE executive

MJF has praised WWE Senior Vice President and Executive Director Bruce Prichard numerous times in the past. The AEW star once again showered praise on the former manager in a recent interview.

When MJF's contract with AEW expires in 2024, he will be one of the most sought-after free agents in wrestling. Even now, there have been plenty of rumors about WWE's potential interest in him.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, MJF stated that Bruce Prichard was "absolutely enamored" by the three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner during their time together in MLW.

"Bruce Prichard and me go way back when he was in MLW," said MJF. "He was one of the lead producers there. And I mean he would watch me do promos and I mean he was floored by, absolutely enamored by me. I was the prettiest girl in the ball and we would just sit down, we'd shoot the s**t and I love Bruce. I think Bruce is a hell of a guy and has a hell of a mind."

The Salt of the Earth went on to praise Prichard for producing great television and emphasized that he knows there's plenty of interest in him.

"I think he produces incredible television," MJF continued. "And so, yes, I've talked to Bruce multiple times. As far as how I've been reached out to, legally, it's not smart for me to answer that question, but what I can say emphatically is there's an absurd amount of interest in me. Tony Khan knows that. Tony Khan claims he's not afraid of that, and that's good, so I hope you're not afraid to chill out a lot of f******g money." (27:30-28:10)

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



We talked:



* how he became the best heel in wrestling

* his upcoming free agency

* interest from WWE

* Cody leaving

* trying out for Tough Enough

* Punk feud



And more! Enjoy! What a pleasure it was to finally speak to the salt of the earth, @The_MJF We talked:* how he became the best heel in wrestling* his upcoming free agency* interest from WWE* Cody leaving* trying out for Tough Enough* Punk feudAnd more! Enjoy! youtu.be/-tptoeJbkyc What a pleasure it was to finally speak to the salt of the earth, @The_MJF.We talked: * how he became the best heel in wrestling* his upcoming free agency* interest from WWE* Cody leaving* trying out for Tough Enough * Punk feud And more! Enjoy! youtu.be/-tptoeJbkyc https://t.co/Q6hjL43og3

MJF verbally berated Wardlow on AEW Dynamite

A week after costing Wardlow the TNT Championship, Maxwell Jacob Friedman showed up to cut a fierce promo on AEW Dynamite. The former MLW star stated that The Pinnacle will be just fine without Mr. Mayhem and proceeded to refer to him as a "pig."

Wardlow made his way to the ring when the dastardly heel brought up his family, but nearly a dozen guards present at ringside stopped the powerhouse in his tracks.

The Dynamite Diamond Ring winner then made it clear that Wardlow signed a contract with him, not AEW. He told Mr. Mayhem that he'd pay him to stay at home until the whole world forgot about him. Time will tell how this feud will proceed from here on out.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Ariel Helwani and give an h/t to Sportskeeda.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of MJF? Yes No 1 votes so far