AEW star MJF fires massive shots at Hulk Hogan ahead of All In 2025

MJF fired massive shots at Hulk Hogan just days before AEW All In 2025. This will come as a shocker to some fans reading this.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, on top of being a great wrestler, is also a good actor. He has acted in a few movies, with his latest outing, Happy Gilmore 2, releasing on Netflix later this month. However, he is not the only one from the wrestling world who has forayed into the world of acting.

Before him, stars such as Hulk Hogan, The Rock, John Cena, and Dave Batista have gone on to make a big splash. He was recently speaking with Scott Fishman of TV Insider when he was asked if it was easy for wrestlers to get movie roles and that is where he took a shot at Hulk Hogan.

MJF said:

“It’s easier because of the work that The Rock, Bautista and Cena put in. Also, I feel so stupid now because Dwayne [Johnson] is also on that list I spoke about earlier too. This was a great question. You might be the only interview that gave me a question I liked. Growing up, you’re watching these guys break this mold that unfortunately Terry Bollea [Hulk Hogan] created by being one of the worst actors of all-time with Santa with Muscles, Mr. Nanny, and all that genuine garbage.” [H/T - TV Insider]

MJF reveals what it takes to become a top actor

In the same interview, MJF revealed what it takes to become a star in Hollywood and praised his predecessors for paving the way.

“Here are three men who are just great actors and proving to the world what we do is really difficult. It takes a certain type of star power to make it to the top of the professional wrestling industry. Dare I say it’s just as hard or harder than making it in the acting industry. I think those three guys broke the mold and allowed a guy like me to really get opportunities in the land of Hollywood,” he said. [H/T - TV Insider]

It is refreshing to see MJF speak out of character and it just goes to show how easily he can take on a persona when he is inside the wrestling ring.

