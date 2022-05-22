MJF claims top star would never sign an AEW contract if he "touches" him

MJF recently fired a warning at his former Pinnacle stablemate Wardlow ahead of the latter's Steel Cage Match on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Salt of the Earth and Mr. Mayhem's rivalry is arguably the biggest one in All Elite Wrestling currently, with their weekly segments gaining some of the loudest reactions from the live crowds.

During the most recent edition of Dynamite, MJF and Shawn Spears whipped Wardlow ten times on his back and then laid him down, thanks to their numbers advantage.

Wardlow will now go to war against Spears in a high-stakes Steel Cage Match on Wednesday night's show. If the 34-year-old star comes up short, he will never be offered an AEW contract and will not get a match against his arch-rival MJF at Double or Nothing.

Taking to Twitter, the Pinnacle leader warned Wardlow that even if he "touched" him during the Steel Cage Match, he will cost him the match via disqualification.

"Btw. If wardlow touches me in the cage. I’m going to DQ him and he won’t get the match at DON or ever sign a contract with AEW and he will work for me until the day he dies. Just saying," tweeted MJF.

Check out Maxwell Jacob Friedman's tweet below:

Wardlow is no stranger to a steel cage, as he previously competed against Cody Rhodes inside the structure back in February 2020, where he lost.

AEW star MJF was recently compared to Roddy Piper

It's no secret that The Salt of the Earth is often compared to "Rowdy" Roddy Piper owing to their similar heel characteristics and expertise in riling up a crowd.

AEW veteran Jake 'The Snake' Roberts also echoed similar sentiments during the latest episode of his podcast, DDP Snake Pit. The WWE Hall of Famer explained that MJF was great at ranting and throwing quick and fast insults at his rivals.

“Absolutely,” Roberts said [on MJF and Roddy Piper]. “Because he rants on you, man. He gets in your face. He throws sh*t at you quick and fast.”

Fans will keep a close eye on how MJF makes his presence felt during the Steel Cage Match on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. There's every chance the Pinnacle leader will try to interfere and cost Wardlow the match.

