AEW star MJF gets mad and walks out of interview after horrific actions

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has been known for his antics when handed a mic. May this be a promo of his, or during a backstage interview. Recently, he appeared for an interview, but it ended up with him lighting a sign on fire.

As of late MJF is not defending his AEW World Championship. He is currently a part of the Blind Eliminator Tournament with Adam Cole for a chance at the Tag Team titles. The pair were previously in a feud, with Adam Cole being so close to earning a shot at the world title. However now, it seems that the pair have gotten along, and are now looking forward to winning it all in the tournament.

During his appearance on Hey! (EW) with RJ City, it seemed as if the AEW World Champion was not in his typical loud, mood to insult people. City was prepared for the typical MJF-esque personality and was ready for some verbal attacks. But to his surprise, the Salt of the Earth stated that he wanted to make this interview different and open himself up to people.

In the end, as it seemed like the interview wasn't going anywhere, an annoyed MJF simply stood up. He lit up the show's sign, and walked away, leaving RJ City with a burning sign after a short but unfruitful interview.

AEW World Champion MJF is clearly not looking forward to next opponents in Blind Eliminator Tournament

MJF and Adam Cole have advanced to the next round of the Blind Eliminator Tournament for a chance at the tag team titles. However, they may be tasked to really work hard as they are faced with physically massive competition. Their next opponents are Big Bill and Brian Cage.

Taking to Twitter, the AEW World Champion posted a tweet saying how he won't be available to tag with Adam Cole due to health reasons. He wished his tag team partner good luck in taking on the competition. This was all obviously a ruse, and it seems that MJF isn't at all thrilled with the idea of competing in the ring against Big Bill and Cage.

Hey got some bad news. Was sooooooooo excited to wrestle Big Bill and Cage this week. Unfortunately I've come down with something and I'm violently ill. I wish my tag partner and close friend Adam all the best. Pray for me and my health. Love y'all ✌🏻

His tag team partner was not impressed by the tweet and immediately responded, forcing MJF to appear alongside him for the match.

Considering how "new" this partnership is, it will really be a challenge for Cole and MJF next week on Dynamite as they indeed have huge obstacles in their way.

Can MJF and Adam Cole get the job done? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

