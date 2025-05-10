AEW star MJF referenced in a surprising way just moments before WWE Backlash 2025

Minutes before WWE Backlash tonight, MJF was referenced on-screen. This was done in a manner unlike anything before, as he was compared to a top superstar from the Stamford-based promotion.
The former AEW World Champion is a name that fans are always talking about. Despite all his success with the Tony Khan-led promotion, The Salt of the Earth has often made references to or verbally namedropped wrestlers or situations related to WWE.
During the Countdown show before Backlash, an interesting placard could be seen right behind the presenters' desk. The fan-made sign compared Logan Paul to MJF, calling The Maverick a "poor man's version" of The Salt of the Earth:
"LOGAN PAUL IS THE POOR MAN's MJF," the placard read.
You can check out a photograph of the sign below:
Paul is not set for action at tonight's PLE, but he has been appearing on-screen more often lately. He recently confronted and went after Jey Uso, a sign that he could be the first major challenger for the new World Heavyweight Champion.
The 30-year-old is coming off an impressive win over AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41 almost a month ago. He could look to keep up his momentum and become a World Champion.