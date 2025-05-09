Major details regarding Jey Uso's reign as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion - Reports

Jey Uso won the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41. His second title defense is reportedly scheduled for Saturday Night's Main Event against Logan Paul.
Paul was the first to approach Jey and declare his intention of winning the World Heavyweight Championship. He also knocked him out after Jey put the title on the line against Seth Rollins in the main event of this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. Post-match, Paul knocked out the reigning champion in a moment that wasn't captured on air.
According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jey will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Paul at the upcoming edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. The show, scheduled for May 24, will also feature the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena.
Jim Cornette believes Gunther losing the World Heavyweight Title to Jey Uso doesn't hurt
Jim Cornette agreed with WWE's decision to put the World Heavyweight Championship on Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. He believes the loss didn't hurt The Ring General and would allow him to move on to bigger things.
Speaking on Jim Cornette Drive-Thru, the veteran stated:
"I don't think it hurts Gunther because he can actually move on to something else and I believe they've established that he's going to be a champion more often than not in the WWE, because they keep talking about how he's been a champion 80% of his time there. But it actually might be better if he doesn't have a belt right now, where he can get in the mix with some of the biggest stars. Most of them don't have any f**king belts, so that would be a main event upgrade to not have to worry about a f**king belt."
Gunther will be in action at Backlash, where he will face Pat McAfee. Meanwhile, Jey Uso is set to miss the PLE this weekend, but could be on the Saturday Night's Main Event card.