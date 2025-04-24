Jim Cornette explains why Gunther losing the world title to Jey Uso was a good thing

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has opened up about Gunther losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. He explained why the title change wasn't a bad idea.

The Yeet Master and The Ring General opened the first night of WrestleMania 41. The former hit the latter with a spear, a few frog splashes, and locked him in a sleeper hold, forcing him to tap out. Jey Uso was declared the winner and won his first world title in WWE.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Drive-Thru, the WWE veteran stated that he doesn't think the Austrian star losing the World Heavyweight Championship hurts him because he can now move on to other and bigger things.

"I don't think it hurts Gunther because he can actually move on to something else and I believe they've established that he's going to be a champion more often than not in the WWE, because they keep talking about how he's been a champion 80% of his time there. But it actually might be better if he doesn't have a belt right now, where he can get in the mix with some of the biggest stars. Most of them don't have any f**king belts, so that would be a main event upgrade to not have to worry about a f**king belt," said Cornette. [7:04 - 7:51]

Gunther could face Pat McAfee at WWE Backlash, thinks Jonathan Coachman

The Ring General attacked Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on the WrestleMania fallout episode of WWE RAW. He was not in a good mood after losing the title to Jey Uso at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Jonathan Coachman said he thinks WWE is setting up a match between Pat and Gunther for Backlash.

"Clearly, they're gonna set up Gunther and Pat McAfee for a match at Backlash, I would think," he said. [28:59 - 29:04]

It's been a while since Pat McAfee wrestled. A match between him and The Ring General would be interesting, if it does happen.

