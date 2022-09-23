"Who gives a sh*t?"- AEW star MJF claims he would never sign with popular wrestling promotion

AEW star MJF has revealed that he would never work for wrestling promotion New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Since dropping his pipebomb promo in June this year, there has been a lot of speculation about Friedman opting for a move to WWE. But he returned with a bang to AEW in All Out and is now involved in the world championship scene. However, he recently confirmed that he has not signed a contract extension with AEW. His current contract with All Elite Wrestling is set to expire in January 2024.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour" the 26-year-old said that he does not bother himself with NJPW. He also highlighted that he has not heard Kazuchika Okada's name since 2014.

"I'm just saying that I saw what a lot of top guys were making all across the board, except I don't pay attention to New Japan," MJF said. "It's a garbage promotion, dogsh*t, and the fact that people still talk about it like it's a thing is hilarious to me, whatever. [Kazuchika] Okada No. 2? Is that what is was with PWI 500? I don't think I've heard that guy's name since 2014. Who gives a sh*t?"

MJF shares his honest opinion about WWE legend Triple H

Amidst rumors of the AEW star wanting a move to WWE, MJF has heaped praise on the promotion's Chief Content Officer Triple H.

There has recently been a war between The Game and Tony Khan regarding talent acquisition. With Triple H taking over WWE's creative from Vince McMahon, many AEW superstars have expressed their desire to work under the new regime. The Salt on Earth, in an interview with Barstool Sports’ Rasslin’, defended the WWE legend for wanting to sign talent from other promotions.

“Great guy, great guy. Honestly, I have a very large nose as well, and I think it has something to do with the amount of talent you have in the wrestling business.”

MJF recently won the Casino Battle Royal at All Out. It would be interesting to see how he is booked for the upcoming episodes of AEW.

Will Maxwell Jacob Friedman join WWE after his contract with AEW expires? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far