AEW star on MJF's return: "I can't wait to punch him in the face"

A top AEW star has just called out MJF during his recent interview promoting the company. He addressed the former AEW World Champion re-signing with the company and how now he'd have a chance to punch him in the face. This would be Kyle Fletcher.

At AEW Double or Nothing, Friedman made his return to confront Adam Cole. After hitting him with a Brainbuster, The Wolf of Wrestling went on the mic and talked about his contract status, which had been a big question for quite sometime now. He then revealed that he had re-signed with AEW and he was going to stay with them for a long time.

Earlier today, while appearing on Maggie & Perloff with his real-life girlfriend AEW star Skye Blue, Kyle Fletcher was asked about MJF re-signing with the company. He talked about how this meant great things for the company moving forward, then added how this meant that he'd now have a chance to punch him in the face.

"So, I think it's a great thing for the company. MJF is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling, so the fact that he's here for however long it is, he says permanently, I think it can only be good things for the company. And I can't wait to punch him in the face personally." [0:10-0:22]

WWE legend says MJF's current feud is his favorite of all

Upon his return to the promotion, MJF began a feud with an unexpected star after the two got into a verbal confrontation two weeks ago. This would be RUSH.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently made a bold claim on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio. He claimed that this was his favorite feud featuring Friedman. He compared this to his previous intense rivalries with the likes of Bryan Danielson and CM Punk. The legend talked about how intrigued he was with RUSH.

"I am gonna go out on a limb here, it better be a strong limb. I am more excited for Max vs. RUSH, than I have been for any other Max match in AEW. That includes the match against Punk, the Dog Collar match, and that includes Max against Danielson. There's something about RUSH that has me so intrigued for this match," he said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.com]

The match between the two will take place next week on Dynamite, opening the show. This will also be commercial-free and fans are definitely in store for a great match.