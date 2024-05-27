Top star confirms he has re-signed with AEW; puts WWE rumors to rest once and for all

A major AEW star has set the record straight regarding his status moving forward following his surprise return tonight at AEW Double or Nothing. This would be MJF.

After heavy speculation that he could be moving to WWE and that he was still a free agent, the former World Champion made it clear that he was going to remain with All Elite Wrestling.

After confronting Adam Cole, MJF took the mic and had a few words to say. He talked about returning to his more self-centered demeanor and lack of trust in others. He spoke about how he did not need anyone and that he was in his current place because of one person: himself.

He did not have much to say about his contract status but asked the cameras to show his foot. He revealed he had gotten a tattoo with the AEW logo and the words "Bet on Yourself."

Despite coming out with a jacket all too reminiscent of Triple H's iconic jacket, he claimed that he would now be the Wolf of Wrestling and was not going anywhere.

It's clear now by this point that MJF is back for retribution, and Adam Cole and The Undisputed Kingdom should be ready to feel his wrath.