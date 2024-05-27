MJF makes shocking AEW comeback; delivers a low blow to returning former WWE star

AEW Double or Nothing was expected to have a few surprises. However, even with a few rumors about MJF returning, fans were amazed to see him make an explosive comeback.

Over the last few days, rumblings over The Salt of the Earth stepping back into the ring have been making the rounds. A particular report noted that MJF was spotted flying in first class to Phoenix, just a while before AEW Double or Nothing. As expected, this led to furious speculation about his comeback, since it was just a drive away from the AEW event's venue today.

Maxwell appeared in the middle of his former best friend Adam Cole's promo, who had been complaining about his still unhealed ankle. While MJF initially appeared to be rekindling his friendship with Cole, he delivered a low blow kick to bring the latter down on his knees. Another attack led to the former WWE Superstar being forced to leave the ring.

Maxwell's physical appearance seemed to suggest that he had mostly recovered from the littany of injuries he had supposedly been dealing with before his hiatus. It remains to be seen what he has planned now, and whether another world champion run is on the horizon.

