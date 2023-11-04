AEW star MJF seemingly confirms relationship with 28-year-old personality

It looks like AEW World Champion MJF has a new woman in his life. The Devil seemingly confirmed his relationship with 28-year-old podcaster Alicia Atout with a post.

MJF took to Twitter to post a long message where he name-dropped all the people that he has successfully defended his title so far. Toward the end of his post, he mentioned one also needs to have things in life to keep you sane, thereby seemingly confirming his relationship status.

He accompanied the post with a picture of Atout and their cat from bed.

“Defending the championship from people the likes of Bryan Danielson, Ethan Page, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Adam Cole, Samoa Joe, Kenny omega. And soon Jay White. Can be mentally taxing. Find things that keep you Sane. Like cats and pirate h**kers.”

Alicia and Maxwell have a history, as she was the one who interviewed him for her YouTube channel when the AEW Champion was active in the Indies.

MJF is missing from All In 2024 poster

AEW dropped their new poster for the All In 2024 event, and there is one key name that is missing. That is none other than MJF.

The poster contains images of Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Orandy Cassidy, and Toni Storm. So it is a big surprise that the world champion is absent from the poster.

With his contract ending next year and with him constantly saying that there will be a bidding war for his services, this might serve as a hint for what the future will hold for the AEW World Champion.

If he does end up going to WWE, then Tony Khan will be kicking himself for not being able to renew his star man’s contract.

Do you think Maxwell will move to WWE? Let us know in the comments below.

