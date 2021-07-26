AEW star MJF praises himself through Twitter post

AEW star and leader of the Pinnacle MJF has heaped praise on himself, stating that he ranks above all the favorite wrestlers of the generation.

MJF has been one of the company's rising stars this year. His long-running rivalry with Chris Jericho turned him into one of the best heels in all of AEW. The feud helped him form his faction, The Pinnacle, featuring Wardlow, Shawn Spears, and FTR. His stable also earned a prominent spotlight during the feud with The Inner Circle. With his current gimmick work, MJF could be deemed one of the front runners to carry Tony Khan's promotion in decades to come.

. @The_MJF is just so good. Commentary for the opening match for @AEW #FyterFest night 2 was perfect. @AEWonTNT - I’m starting to think I need to get one of those MJF scarves. pic.twitter.com/lrDCAsaAUr — Dustin Pari (@dustinpari) July 22, 2021

MJF also uses Twitter to enhance his character by mocking his arch-rivals and often praising himself. A fan recently asked MJF about a particular wrestling aspect he would like to accomplish.

The Pinnacle leader quickly acknowledged the question and replied while praising himself that he is an extraordinary wrestler in this business. MJF also took a shot at critics who claim he can't wrestle. The Salt of the Earth stated that people are delusional for comparing him to the wrestlers from the bygone era who could only speak, but he's a total package:

"I’m a better wrestler than everyone’s favs. But since I’m an incredible talker and “arrogant”, people assume I can’t wrestle due to the fact professional wrestlers in the past that could speak were far from being the total package such as myself," MJF said.

I'm a better wrestler than everyone's favs.



But since I’m an incredible talker and “arrogant”, people assume I can’t wrestle due to the fact professional wrestlers in the past that could speak were far from being the total package such as myself. https://t.co/I5eF801hmH — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) July 25, 2021

MJF, apart from being a brilliant promo guy, is also an incredible wrestler inside the squared circle. His heel persona has allowed him to be limited in the ring, which establishes his credibility, quite similar to what WWE's Roman Reigns is doing. MJF's recent bout against Sammy Guevara last month received critical acclaim from social media.

Will Chris Jericho overcome his second challenge this week to inch closer towards facing MJF?

In the upcoming Fight For The Fallen: AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho will lock horns with Nick Gage, which will be the second chapter of the "Five Labors of Jericho" that Le Champion must overcome to earn an opportunity to face MJF.

Chris Jericho will return to his Painmaker persona for his No Rules match against the Deathmatch wrestling legend. The Demo god is expected to win this match and move towards his other challengers that MJF might reveal during the same night itself.

