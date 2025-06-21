AEW star MJF sends a one-word message after real-life girlfriend's huge announcement

AEW star MJF sent out a one-word message to his real-life girlfriend Alicia Atout after she announced huge news regarding her future. This will undoubtedly create a peculiar dynamic between them.

Alicia rose to fame as a YouTuber, and after she started dating MJF, she began working for AEW as a backstage host. She recently took to social media to announce that she has finally obtained her permanent residency in the United States, which will allow her to stay and work in the country.

While the rest of the world congratulated her on this achievement, her boyfriend had a typical response. Taking to X/Twitter, he retweeted Atout's post and responded with just one word, and it was an expletive.

“F*ck.”

The two stars have always had awkward encounters backstage, and despite being in a relationship, they have managed to stay in character. It will be interesting to see how this interaction will shape their dynamic moving forward.

Alicia Atout reveals how she met MJF

Despite starting dating just last year, Alicia Atout revealed that she had known MJF for a long time. In an interview with AEW Unrestricted last year, she revealed how the two of them met.

“I have known Maxwell Jacob Friedman since we were both in our early 20s, I believe he was 20 and I was 21 when we first met. We had a lot of back and forth, a lot of interviews, a lot of very riduclous, ridiculous moments together from him kicking me to me slapping him across the face, yes, yes. So one would wonder, 'How did two people over the span of seven and a half years come to where we are now?'”

It is clear to see that despite showcasing an awkward relationship on camera, the two stars have a very close relationship off camera, and fans hope that it continues to stay strong.

