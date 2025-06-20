"I can’t wait to see what’s next"- AEW personality shares massive good news following Grand Slam Mexico

A popular figure in the AEW broadcast team recently shared a major personal milestone. Known for her interviews and behind-the-scenes presence, the All Elite Wrestling personality had first joined the company in 2019 when it was incepted.

Backstage interviewer and broadcast team member Alicia Atout revealed on X/Twitter that she was now officially a permanent resident of the United States. Sharing the emotional moment with her followers shortly after the promotion's Grand Slam Mexico event, Alicia posted:

"I’m so happy to share that I’m officially a permanent resident of the USA. It’s been a wild journey. I had to go quiet on all my projects for what felt like forever. Be patient. Anxious. Excited. Now I can’t wait to see what’s next, along with continue my work at AEW."

Atout, who is also known to fans as the girlfriend of All Elite Wrestling star MJF, had earlier left the company to join Major League Wrestling (MLW). Last year in June, she returned to Tony Khan's promotion and took a role on the broadcasting team. She originally debuted at the inaugural AEW Double or Nothing event in 2019 and has remained a familiar face in the wrestling circuit ever since.

Alicia Atout recently shared a personal moment with AEW star MJF

March 15 is a special day for Maxwell Jacob Friedman fans, as it's the day MJF celebrates his birthday. This year, The Salt Of The Earth turned 29.

In celebration, MJF's girlfriend and All Elite Wrestling broadcaster Alicia Atout took to X/Twitter and wished her boyfriend a happy birthday, posting a photo of the two together.

"Happy birthday to my pain in the a**, my love, Maxwell. @the_mjf 🎂❤️" , wrote Alicia

Check out her post below:

Atout and Friedman [Image credit: Alicia Atout's X account]

It was reported that Atout and MJF began dating each other in early 2023, but the couple has known each other for a decade.

