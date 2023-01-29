AEW star mocks The Undertaker and CM Punk ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is an apt platform for multiple surprise entrants and returns. In the aftermath of CM Punk's controversial incident at AEW and disappearance from wrestling television, there were rumors afloat about a potential WWE return in his future. AEW's Danhausen recently shared an edited image of Punk and The Undertaker.

Given the uncertainty of entrants and participation across Royal Rumble matches, an image of CM Punk at an airport surfaced on social media. Fans instantly cited that he was at the San Antonio airport ahead of the Premium Live Event amidst speculation of his WWE return.

Danhausen and CM Punk have shared multiple interactions on social media following Punk's brawl out. The duo mockingly took shots at each other with the Second City Saint citing him keeping an eye on current AEW events.

Danhausen re-shared the image with the former WWE Champion's face replaced with a masked wrestler and his image with The Deadman's face:

The Undertaker returned at RAW's 30th anniversary celebration where he aided Bray Wyatt against LA Knight.

Cody Rhodes set to return at Royal Rumble after seven months

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania last year as a mystery opponent to Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. The duo commenced an intense rivalry that progressed over the next three premium live events. However, The American Nightmare suffered a pec injury resulting in him out of in-ring action for seven months.

A few weeks ago, Rhodes announced his participation in the men's Royal Rumble match, citing his determination to win a WWE Championship.

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes's comeback this year at the Royal Rumble will be the BEST comeback of this year of 2023!

Cody Rhodes cited his goal to win a WWE championship and has not stirred from his objective since. His intense feud with Rollins might be re-ignited given the two men's rivalry last year.

Since announcing his return to the Premium Live Event, it remains to be seen what WWE has in store for The American Nightmare.

