AEW star mocks Triple H during All In 2024 loss

AEW has taken multiple shots at, or made references, to WWE and Triple H since day one. The trend continued during today's All In Zero Hour, which got a loud reaction from the fans at Wembley Stadium in London.

The second annual All In Pay-Per-View kicked off with the Zero Hour pre-show. A Mixed Tag Team Match on the show saw Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii defeat Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway. The finish saw Statlander deck Ishii with a forearm, then whip him into Stokely's big Spinebuster. Ishii no-sold and popped right back up, but was met with a Stinger Splash and corner strikes from Stokely. Ishii then nailed a powerbomb, Nightingale took out Statlander, and the Japanese star's sliding lariat finished Hathaway for the pin.

One highlight from the match was Hathaway's Spinebuster. Known for his heel shenanigans, Big Stoke immediately faced the London crowd and did Triple H's signature pose as the crowd erupted again.

Per the pre-match ruling, Willow Nightingale will now be allowed to pick the stipulation for her defense of the CMLL World Women's Championship against Kris Statlander at AEW's All Out Pay-Per-View. All Out 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, September 7 from the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

