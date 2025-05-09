AEW star MVP announces new show

MVP has proven himself to be a remarkable addition to the AEW roster, leading the charge of The Hurt Syndicate. However, outside the promotion, he has something interesting coming up, revealing it in his latest social media post.

The former WWE United States Champion took to his Instagram to announce his brand-new show on YouTube, named MARKING OUT. He will be co-hosting the show with Dwayne Swayze, who is a popular cross-fitter, podcaster, and rapper.

MVP dropped a short snippet from an upcoming episode of the show. In the caption, he also revealed that he would share his professional wrestling experiences.

"My new YouTube show "MARKING OUT with MVP and Dwayne Swayze" will make it's debut next week!!! Join us for some sipping and talking about my experiences in professional wrestling!"

MVP revealed future plans for The Hurt Syndicate in AEW

MVP and The Hurt Syndicate cohorts, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, have been going strong as a formidable unit. In a recent conversation with Chris Van Vliet, the Franchise Playa mentioned that the stable was currently focused on being the AEW World Tag Team Champions. However, he also added that the faction members will go after singles titles once they are done as a group.

"Look, I’m spoiling it for you. I’m telling you what’s going to happen. We are going to hold these Tag Team Titles until we’re done, until we decide as a group that okay, we’re now ready to move on to that next level. And then we are coming for singles championship gold, no tag teams," said the AEW star. (H/T: Wrestling Headlines)

Furthermore, popular AEW star MJF has been constantly in pursuit of becoming a member of The Hurt Syndicate. He has tried to persuade them with every possible antic. However, he has been facing constant opposition from only one member, Bobby Lashley.

With tensions escalating this week on Dynamite, where Lashley put his hands on MJF after he lashed out at him, it remains to be seen if the faction will eventually add a fourth member to its ranks.

