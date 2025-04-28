3 Teams who can dethrone The Hurt Syndicate as the AEW World Tag Team Champions 

Even though The Hurt Syndicate debuted in AEW only last year, they are one of the most popular factions in the company. Consisting of MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin, this group was known as the Hurt Business when they were under WWE's banner. Furthermore, Lashley and Benjamin are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions.

The Almighty and the Standard of Excellence became tag team champions by defeating Private Party on an episode of Dynamite earlier this year. Their reign has been dominant, and even after multiple attempts, no team has come close to dethroning them. It appears as if they are not going to lose these titles anytime soon. However, there are a few duos who do have the potential to defeat them.

Here are 4 such tag teams who can dethrone The Hurt Syndicate as the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

#3. FTR

FTR are modern-day greats. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have extraordinary chemistry, and they have proved this several times throughout their career. When they were signed to WWE, they were known as The Revival. In the Stamford-based company, they held the NXT Tag Team Championship twice and the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship twice. Furthermore, they are former two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Wheeler and Harwood are certainly believable competitors to end The Hurt Syndicate's title reign. They not only possess the skills to do this but also the brains. Hopefully, later this year, the two teams will lock horns in a major pay-per-view and deliver a memorable match.

#2. The Hounds of Hell

The Hounds of Hell were previously known as the House of Black. Their current members are Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart. King and Matthews are quite a scary duo and are capable of wreaking havoc in the squared circle. A few weeks ago, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion got sidelined due to a foot injury. It is not known when he will make a comeback. However, rumors suggest that he is healing well.

The Hounds of Hell vs. The Hurt Syndicate has a nice ring to it. The four men are exceptional wrestlers and will certainly have an amazing match-up. If Tony Khan builds this potential rivalry well, fans are definitely up for a treat. Furthermore, King and Matthews are believable names to dethrone Lashley and Benjamin.

#1. The Opps could dethrone the Hurt Syndicate with conviction

The Opps are the reigning AEW World Trios Champions. Their initial members consisted of Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Hook. However, a few weeks back, Hook got replaced by Powerhouse Hobbs. The trio's titles are now held by Hobbs, Joe, and Shibata.

Every member of the Opps is an intimidating and brilliant in-ring competitor. However, it will be interesting to see Hobbs and Joe challenge The Hurt Syndicate for the tag team titles. A match-up between the two teams will make for some must-see sports entertainment. Furthermore, if Tony Khan decided to book this potential match for a pay-per-view, it could be the main event.

