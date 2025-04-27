Former AEW champion returns after FTR's shocking betrayal; sends a warning

A former AEW TNT Champion returned to deal with FTR after suffering a betrayal. He confronted Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler on the latest episode of Collision.

Daniel Garcia, who is a former AEW TNT Champion, returned on this week's edition of Collision. Two weeks ago, Garcia was betrayed by his now-former friends, Harwood and Wheeler. After backstabbing Cope (fka Edge) at Dynasty 2025, FTR brutally assaulted Garcia as well.

In the main event of AEW Collision, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler squared off against the team of Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong. At the end of a hard-fought encounter, FTR managed to secure the win. Harwood and Wheeler then shifted their attention to Adam Cole before Daniel Garcia made his return with a stick in his hand. The Red Death forced the heels to retreat.

You can view the post-match segment below.

Daniel Garcia then grabbed the microphone and vowed to follow Dax and Cash until he got revenge for the brutal assault he suffered two weeks ago on Collision. It seems fans are set to witness a feud between Garcia and FTR. Cope could also return to assist The Red Death. Only time will tell what's next in the story.

