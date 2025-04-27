  • home icon
  • AEW
  • FTR
  • Former AEW champion returns after FTR's shocking betrayal; sends a warning

Former AEW champion returns after FTR's shocking betrayal; sends a warning

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Apr 27, 2025 04:38 GMT
AEW FTR
FTR on AEW TV (Image source: Cash Wheeler on X)

A former AEW TNT Champion returned to deal with FTR after suffering a betrayal. He confronted Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler on the latest episode of Collision.

Ad

Daniel Garcia, who is a former AEW TNT Champion, returned on this week's edition of Collision. Two weeks ago, Garcia was betrayed by his now-former friends, Harwood and Wheeler. After backstabbing Cope (fka Edge) at Dynasty 2025, FTR brutally assaulted Garcia as well.

In the main event of AEW Collision, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler squared off against the team of Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong. At the end of a hard-fought encounter, FTR managed to secure the win. Harwood and Wheeler then shifted their attention to Adam Cole before Daniel Garcia made his return with a stick in his hand. The Red Death forced the heels to retreat.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You can view the post-match segment below.

Daniel Garcia then grabbed the microphone and vowed to follow Dax and Cash until he got revenge for the brutal assault he suffered two weeks ago on Collision. It seems fans are set to witness a feud between Garcia and FTR. Cope could also return to assist The Red Death. Only time will tell what's next in the story.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications