Buddy Matthews reacts to Aleister Black's WWE return

Aleister Black (fka Malakai Black) made his triumphant return to WWE on SmackDown. Vignettes teasing Aleister Black's return have been on SmackDown for weeks. His former tag team partner Buddy Matthews reacted to his return tonight on his Instagram story.

Aleister Black was one of the hottest rising stars in WWE during the late 2010s. He is fondly remembered for his run in NXT and his reign as NXT Champion. Black joined All Elite Wrestling in 2021 and later formed the House of Black along with Buddy Matthews and Brody King.

He made his return to the Stamford-based promotion after approximately four years tonight on SmackDown. He interrupted The Miz during his promo and hit him with a Black Mass. The Miz was sharing his frustration over not being mentioned at WrestleMania in any capacity and not even being on the match card.

After Aleister's return, his former tag team partner Buddy Matthews shared an image from his return on his Instagram story. He even liked the picture Black posted from his return on SmackDown.

Fans are excited to see what is next for Aleister Black in WWE. It'll be interesting to see who he feuds with in the upcoming weeks.

Zelina Vega wins her first singles championship in WWE

While Aleister Black made his return on SmackDown tonight, his wife, Zelina Vega, won her first singles title in the promotion. Vega defeated Chelsea Green on SmackDown to win the Women's United States Championship.

Chelsea Green became the first Women's United States Champion back at Saturday Night's Main Event after defeating Michin. After the show, Vega reacted to her championship victory tonight on X (fka Twitter). It also had a picture of her with her husband, Aleister Black. She wrote:

"What is life right now 🥲#ANDNEW."

Fans are really happy to see Zelina Vega as the new United States Champion. It'll be interesting to see what's next for her as champion.

