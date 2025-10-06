AEW star MVP breaks character to share vulnerable side

MVP is one of the top stars in AEW. He has now broken character to share his vulnerable side.

MVP is a well-known figure in the world of professional wrestling. He first made a name for himself in WWE before moving to TNA Wrestling. Currently, the former United States Champion works for AEW, where he has formed Hurt Syndicate with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. However, before becoming a notable name in the world of professional wrestling, he was involved in a life of crime and was even in prison for nine and a half years. Since then, he has turned his life around. The former WWE star recently did a TED Talk where he urged men to get mental health support.

Speaking on his Marking Out podcast, the AEW star broke character and opened up about being vulnerable during his TED Talk podcast and how his speech inspired people.

"I'm an ex-convict, I'm a jujitsu black belt, you know, I check a few boxes of what we consider tough guys to be, you know? And if I can put myself out there and show my vulnerability, then maybe I can inspire some other guys who are "tough guys" or "hard men" to realize that you're not alone. And after the TED Talk somebody came up to me and said, 'hey, I'm not like you in any way, but just to know that the MVP deals with some of the stuff that I'm dealing with. It helped out a lot.'"

MVP finally answers if Cedric Alexander will join Hurt Syndicate

Cedric Alexander was part of the Hurt Business in WWE along with MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley. While three of these men joined forces again in AEW last year to form Hurt Syndicate, Cedric was still under contract with the sports entertainment. That all changed this year when he left WWE. Since then, fans have wanted to see him join the Hurt Syndicate in AEW. However, that has not happened.

During an interview with Jim Varsallone, the former United States Champion said that his faction would love to have Cedric Alexander, but the decision is ultimately up to Tony Khan.

“We would absolutely love to have Cedric, but we don’t do the hiring, and that’s a Tony Khan question." [H/T: Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if Cedric Alexander will join the Hurt Syndicate in the future.

