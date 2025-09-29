"That’s a Tony Khan question" - MVP addresses AEW potentially signing 5-time WWE champion

MVP admitted that signing a former WWE Champion to AEW is a decision to be made by Tony Khan eventually. The star has been rumored to be joining All Elite Wrestling for months.

Ad

MVP gave his thoughts on AEW potentially signing the 5-time WWE Champion, Cedric Alexander. Cedric was a part of the Stamford-based promotion since 2016 and he is a former 3-time 24x7 Champion, and also held the Cruiserweight title as well as the Tag Team titles during his tenure. The 36-year-old star got released from the promotion earlier this year.

Ever since his release, speculations have been made about Cedric Alexander joining The Hurt Syndicate in AEW, as he was a part of the Hurt Business during his time in the WWE. While Cedric is currently signed with TNA, MVP addressed his potential move to All Elite Wrestling amid all the rumors.

Ad

Trending

During an interview with Jim Varsallone, MVP made it clear that Hurt Syndicate would love to have Cedric Alexander, but the question of his hiring should be asked to Tony Khan:

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

“We would absolutely love to have Cedric, but we don’t do the hiring, and that’s a Tony Khan question." [H/T Fightful]

Ad

Former WWE star on his AEW in-ring return

The ex-WWE star, MVP, made his AEW in-ring return at All Out 2025, where he teamed with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin for the first time since his last match in January. Speaking to TMZ Sports, MVP said the following about his in-ring return:

"I felt great. You know, more than anything, I enjoy reminding people that MVP is not 'just a manager'. I'm not a manager like any manager you've seen in a very, very long time. I'm not your undersized pipsqueak chicken s*** manager because I'm a 250 pound, over 6 feet tall, multi-time champion, Brazilian Black Belt World Champion. I don't run away because I can fight and I'm in the business of hurting people for money and I never retired."

Fans will have to wait and see if MVP will be seen back in an AEW ring in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!