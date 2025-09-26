3-time WWE champion talks about his in-ring return at AEW All Out: "I don't run away because I can fight"

AEW All Out 2025 became one of the most epic pay-per-views in the company's history. It featured a solid line-up of matches that had immense star power. However, one of the most memorable moments was from a match in the first two hours of the show, where a former WWE champion made his in-ring return.

Former 2-time United States Champion MVP, who is also a former WWE Tag Team Champion, made his in-ring return at AEW All Out 2025. It was the 51-year-old's first match in AEW since the 15 January 2025 episode of Dynamite. Therefore, MVP was making a comeback after over nine months. Hence, it was a big moment for him and his fans as well.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, the former WWE star expressed his happiness over his in-ring return. The Hurt Syndicate member said that he wanted to remind people that he is not just a manager but a wrestler as well. In a strong and confident tone, he emphasized that he has never retired from pro-wrestling.

"I felt great. You know, more than anything, I enjoy reminding people that MVP is not 'just a manager'. I'm not a manager like any manager you've seen in a very, very long time. I'm not your undersized pipsqueak chicken s*** manager because I'm a 250 pound, over 6 feet tall, multi-time champion, Brazilian Black Belt World Champion. I don't run away because I can fight and I'm in the business of hurting people for money and I never retired." he said [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Check out the full interview below:

Besides, the former WWE United States Champion has only wrestled two matches in All Elite Wrestling, including the one from All Out this past week.

MVP says he plans to be active wrestler in AEW moving forward

MVP has been a splendid professional wrestler of his time. However, since making his debut in All Elite Wrestling, he has taken a backseat as a wrestler and worked more as a manager of The Hurt Syndicate. However, now the 51-year-old feels like he needs to be back in the ring to take care of the business himself in AEW.

In the same interview with TMZ Sports, MVP said that he has been regularly training because he plans to be an active wrestler in All Elite Wrestling.

"I just think there's two things. One, yes, I am back training because I plan to be active in the ring again." he said [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Furthermore, The Hurt Syndicate member also revealed that he has some big Jiu-Jitsu matches in the coming months. Therefore, his appetite is going up because he has been burning a lot of calories recently.

