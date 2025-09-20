A top WWE legend was scheduled for a showdown at AEW's latest pay-per-view, All Out 2025. However, the event became the sight of his in-ring defeat for the first time in 248 days.The aforementioned star, who is a multi-time WWE United States Champion, is Montel Vontavious Porter, popularly known as MVP. He teamed up with his Hurt Syndicate cohorts, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, to battle Ricochet and his allies, Gates of Agony, collectively known as The Demand, in a trios match.The trio's showdown was a captivating bout to witness inside the Scotiabank Arena. Moreover, fans cheered for the MVP's incredible in-ring performance, which showed no signs of ring rust. The match spilled all over the ringside as both sides were set to destroy one another. However, in the end, it was a timely Spirit Gun by Ricochet on MVP to pin him and secure the victory for his team.Furthermore, this was MVP's first match in AEW in over nine months. Apart from this, he had wrestled in only one match in the Jacksonville-based promotion. It took place on the January 15th edition of Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, where The Hurt Syndicate defeated Mark Briscoe and Private Party.Former WWE superstar MVP discussed the plan for his retirement match in AEWBefore the AEW All Out event, MVP revealed that he had discussed plans for his retirement match with Tony Khan. The former WWE star desired to put over a young talent before hanging up his boots, who could benefit from the victory.“I’ve talked to Tony Khan about this, and he’s a great guy to work for, and I enjoy the relationship that I’ve developed with him. I told him that I’m not retired yet, but at some point I would like to have a feud with someone that I can have the good old-fashioned ‘if I lose, I’ll retire’ angle, so I can go out on my back and give some young, deserving and willing talent the opportunity to say, ‘I retired MVP,’&quot; he said.With the WWE legend delivering a great performance at All Out 2025, it can be said that he would be able to put up a stellar match when the time for his retirement comes.