  • home icon
  • AEW
  • MVP
  • WWE legend suffers a huge defeat for the first time in 248 days at AEW All Out 2025

WWE legend suffers a huge defeat for the first time in 248 days at AEW All Out 2025

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 20, 2025 21:13 GMT
AEW All Out 2025 (Image via AEW.com)
AEW All Out 2025 (Image via AEW.com)

A top WWE legend was scheduled for a showdown at AEW's latest pay-per-view, All Out 2025. However, the event became the sight of his in-ring defeat for the first time in 248 days.

Ad

The aforementioned star, who is a multi-time WWE United States Champion, is Montel Vontavious Porter, popularly known as MVP. He teamed up with his Hurt Syndicate cohorts, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, to battle Ricochet and his allies, Gates of Agony, collectively known as The Demand, in a trios match.

The trio's showdown was a captivating bout to witness inside the Scotiabank Arena. Moreover, fans cheered for the MVP's incredible in-ring performance, which showed no signs of ring rust. The match spilled all over the ringside as both sides were set to destroy one another. However, in the end, it was a timely Spirit Gun by Ricochet on MVP to pin him and secure the victory for his team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Furthermore, this was MVP's first match in AEW in over nine months. Apart from this, he had wrestled in only one match in the Jacksonville-based promotion. It took place on the January 15th edition of Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, where The Hurt Syndicate defeated Mark Briscoe and Private Party.

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Ad

Former WWE superstar MVP discussed the plan for his retirement match in AEW

Before the AEW All Out event, MVP revealed that he had discussed plans for his retirement match with Tony Khan. The former WWE star desired to put over a young talent before hanging up his boots, who could benefit from the victory.

“I’ve talked to Tony Khan about this, and he’s a great guy to work for, and I enjoy the relationship that I’ve developed with him. I told him that I’m not retired yet, but at some point I would like to have a feud with someone that I can have the good old-fashioned ‘if I lose, I’ll retire’ angle, so I can go out on my back and give some young, deserving and willing talent the opportunity to say, ‘I retired MVP,’" he said.

With the WWE legend delivering a great performance at All Out 2025, it can be said that he would be able to put up a stellar match when the time for his retirement comes.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications