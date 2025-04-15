AEW star MVP drops update on retirement plans

MVP has dropped an update on his retirement plans, and it is something that is going to intrigue the fans. Tony Khan will no doubt be a happy man listening to this.

The AEW star joined the Jacksonville-based company last year and has gone on to establish himself as one of the top names. That is, for the most part, thanks to The Hurt Syndicate and the team he has been able to build up.

He added Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin and has also looked to add MJF to their ranks. He was a guest on the McGuire on Wrestling podcast when he said that he could be doing what he is doing now for another decade. He said:

“From the time I signed a contract with WWE, which was in 2005, I have not had a job outside of the professional wrestling industry, and I'd realize how fortunate I am to have that, and to know that at this point, there's no end in sight. When I retire from wrestling, you know, I lucked into this manager thing, it wasn't planned. It just kind of happened, and here I am with this whole new chapter of my career being a manager. So, when I retire from being an in-ring guy, and Bobby and Shelton decide to retire, the Hurt Syndicate closes shop. Potentially, I'm still around to be a mouthpiece for some other young talent to help teach them and guide their careers and help blow them up. So conceivably, I could do this for another 10 or 15 years.” [H/T Fightful]

Check out his comments in the podcast below:

Tommy Dreamer says MVP is like Bobby Heenan

Tommy Dreamer has claimed that MVP is similar to Bobby Heenan now that he is the manager of The Hurt Syndicate.

On a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio, he compared the 51-year-old veteran to the great Heenan and called him a scholar. He also detailed how someone like MVP was a master at his craft despite his clients being good with the mic.

“MVP is a scholar on that mic, but I like Bobby Heenan. He added to all guys that could talk. Did any of Bobby Heenan's guys really need Bobby Heenan? The answer is no, because they can talk, but he just really added to that mix and made everyone so much better and gave them outs for losing and helped with heat. You need to be be quick-qitted, right? And MVP is masterful at that,” Dreamer said.

It will be interesting to see if the AEW star will have anything to say about that.

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More