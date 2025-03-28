MVP is the modern-day version of a WWE Hall of Fame manager, not Paul Heyman, says wrestling legend

Former WWE star MVP has proved his worth as an in-ring competitor and now as a top-tier wrestling manager. A wrestling legend compared him to a legendary manager, but surprisingly not with Paul Heyman, who is a WWE Hall of Famer in his own right.

In the latest edition of the Busted Open Radio podcast, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer applauded MVP's mic skills and seemingly compared him to another top WWE legend, Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan, not picking an obvious choice, Paul Heyman, who is credited as one of the greatest wrestling managers of all time.

Dreamer claimed that Bobby Heenan was aligned with stars who could speak on the mic and his presence was only needed to elevate them. Montel Vontavious Porter's current association with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin follows a similar pattern, according to Dreamer, making him the modern day version of Bobby Heenan.

"MVP is a scholar on that mic, but I like Bobby Heenan. He added to all guys that could talk. Did any of Bobby Heenan's guys really need Bobby Heenan? The answer is no, because they can talk, but he just really added to that mix and made everyone so much better and gave them outs for losing and helped with heat. You need to be be quick-qitted, right? And MVP is masterful at that." [0:09 onwards]

Former WWE star MVP offered MJF to join forces with him in AEW

Following MJF's recent feud with Hangman Adam Page, he was approached by MVP to join forces with him and left him his business card. He seemingly invited him to join The Hurt Syndicate in AEW.

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF contemplated the idea and agreed to side with the former WWE star and his faction. But Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin dismissed the idea and tore the business card right in front of MJF.

While the former WWE United States Champion seemed to be keen to have MJF on his side, his cohorts clearly had a different opinion. So it remains to be seen whether The Hurt Syndicate will accept MJF into the faction or not.

