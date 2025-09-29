AEW star MVP teases adding another member to The Hurt Syndicate, but there's one condition

Current AEW star MVP hinted at adding a new member to The Hurt Syndicate under a condition. He also opened up about a current member's physical transformation.
The Hurt Syndicate consists of MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin. It has been a dominant faction ever since its formation in AEW. There have been speculations of a new member being added for months, but a fourth member has yet to join the group.
In an interview with Jim Varsallone, MVP said that he is open to adding a new member to The Hurt Syndicate. He disclosed a condition that the new member should be a high flyer, as Shelton Benjamin is no longer a high flyer.
“So at this immediate time, we haven’t had any conversations about bringing somebody new in, contrary to what’s been reported, but we are open to adding another member with the right person at the right time. We’d absolutely love to have another young member, that, hey, we need a high flyer. Shelton is too big. I don’t know if you’ve seen him lately, but he looks like he’s 280 pounds shredded. He can still move like that, but now he’s more of a tank, rather than an F-35 or whatever,” MVP said. [H/T: Fightful]
MVP on the ultimate goal of adding a new member to The Hurt Syndicate
In the same interview, MVP also admitted that the goal of adding a new member to The Hurt Syndicate was to elevate a younger talent.
"But in terms of having another member, that’s something we’ve always been open to. One of the things that we’ve said consistently is that, because of who we are and how old we are, the thought of adding another member is usually adding someone who’s younger and could benefit from the association with us. They could be elevated by us. That’s how Cedric [Alexander] came to be a part of us, initially," MVP said. [H/T: Fightful]
Only time will tell who ends up becoming the fourth potential member of the dominant faction in AEW.
