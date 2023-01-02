AEW star namedrops Cody Rhodes and former WWE Champion as dream opponents

Seth Rollins and WWE RAW superstar Cody Rhodes are two of the many dream opponents for a top AEW star.

Ricky Starks has seen a meteoric rise in popularity since joining AEW. He made his debut for the company when he answered Cody Rhodes' open challenge for the TNT Championship back in 2020.

He quickly formed an alliance with Brian Cage and Taz to form Team Taz. After splitting from the team, he captured the FTW Championship. Although he recently lost it to Hook, Ricky Starks won the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale.

However, he lost to MJF in the main event of the 'Winter is Coming' edition of Dynamite. In a recent interview with DAZN Wrestling, the former NWA star named multiple stars as people he would like to face.

"I would do, I would do me versus Naito. I would do me versus Punk for sure. Me versus Seth. I would run back Cody. I would do Kenny. Those are the main ones that I could think of, but I'm also not a big, like, 'write these guys names down on a list and post it on Twitter' person. Like, I'm just not that dude. If they want it, they want it, you know?" [0:00 - 0:25]

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE programming recently

The American Nightmare's last in-ring outing saw him take on Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell in what was the third match of their trilogy. The first two matches at WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania Backlash saw the former TNT Champion emerge victorious on both occasions.

At Hell in a Cell, the former AEW EVP won for a third time, despite sporting a gruesome pectoral injury. The injury sidelined him for many months. On the 26 December 2022 episode of WWE RAW, he made his on-screen return.

Cody Rhodes addressed his feud with Seth Rollins and made it clear that he wasn't looking to face him for a fourth time. He concluded by reiterating that his ultimate goal is to win the WWE Championship when he makes his in-ring return.

If you use any quotes from this article, embed the video and give an h/t to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes