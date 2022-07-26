AEW star namedrops former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, questions if he will join a top faction

AEW star Ryan Nemeth recently namedropped former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt on the latest episode of Being The Elite.

Wyatt, also known as The Fiend towards the latter part of his WWE run, has been absent from professional wrestling for almost a year now. His last appearance was under the Stamford-based promotion and the former Universal Champion hasn't competed since his release.

WYATT 6 @Windham6

Believe in me.

#IFoundIt I’m tired of watching. Tired of hearing irrelevant clowns speculate how I’ll be perceived. Tired of hearing about my greed, my desire questioned. Wherever and whenever I decide to return, I’ll remind everyone why they know my name. Again. And again.Believe in me. I’m tired of watching. Tired of hearing irrelevant clowns speculate how I’ll be perceived. Tired of hearing about my greed, my desire questioned. Wherever and whenever I decide to return, I’ll remind everyone why they know my name. Again. And again. Believe in me.#IFoundIt

On the latest edition of Being The Elite, Nemeth is seen questioning his cat if Wyatt will join The Dark Order. His former Wyatt Family stablemate, the late Brodie Lee, was introduced in AEW as the leader of the faction.

"Do you think Bray Wyatt is joining The Dark Order?" said Nemeth. [9:50-9:53]

Watch the latest edition of Being The Elite below:

Vince Russo recently detailed Bray Wyatt's difficulty with WWE

Vince Russo recently detailed WWE's main issue with Bray Wyatt. Speaking on an episode of Writing With Russo, he claimed that the former world champion was made to look like "just another wrestler".

Russo said:

"There was no one in that company who could write up to the level of Bray Wyatt and if you can't write up to his level you're gonna bring him down. So what does bring him down mean? Bringing him down means over time he becomes just another wrestler and that's what happened."

Russo further discussed Wyatt's run with WWE and was also critical of the company's booking of him. He added:

"When you've got a guy whose level is so high and is so talented as a writer, you've gotta be there every single week because if you're not you start seeing this. And then you just got another wrestler on your hands, at the end of the day by the time Wyatt was done with his run he was just another wrestler and that was not Bray Wyatt's fault."

Over the recent months, Wyatt, now going as Windham (his real-life name Windham Rotunda), has teased his return with a series of cryptic tweets. However, the former Universal Champion is yet to make his return.

