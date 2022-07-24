"Just another wrestler" - Wrestling veteran on the difficulty WWE had with Bray Wyatt (Exclusive)

Bray Wyatt was one of the most popular stars in the company when he was released in the summer of 2021. A wrestling veteran has now discussed the former's tenure with the promotion.

Wyatt repackaged himself several times throughout his career, but there were apparent issues that seemingly leaked through into his on-screen performance.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently detailed the company's main issue with the former world champion as part of the latest episode of Writing With Russo.

"There was no one in that company who could write up to the level of Bray Wyatt and if you can't write up to his level you're gonna bring him down. So what does bring him down mean? Bringing him down means over time he becomes just another wrestler and that's what happened."

He further discussed The Eater of Worlds' run with WWE:

"Bro, when you've got a guy whose level is so high and is so talented as a writer, you've gotta be there every single week because if you're not you start seeing this. And then you just got another wrestler on your hands, at the end of the day by the time Wyatt was done with his run he was just another wrestler and that was not Bray Wyatt's fault." [3:44-4:34]

Vince Russo believes that Bray Wyatt could have been the next Undertaker if WWE handled him correctly

Wyatt could have been the next Undertaker and should have been booked to end The Deadman's undefeated streak at WrestleMania, according to Russo.

The former writer told Dr. Chris Featherstone that the former WWE Champion had everything he needed to be a massive star, but the promotion didn't handle his career correctly.

“No question, without a shadow of a doubt, if they would have handled this correctly, Wyatt should have been the next Undertaker. Without a shadow of a doubt. From the minute that guy came up, he should have been untouchable and all roads should have led to [defeating] ‘Taker,” via Sportskeeda.

Wyatt recently updated his Twitter bio to a quote from Vince McMahon, which many believe could be a tease about his potential return to the company or even the wrestling business in the future.

