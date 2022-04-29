"I just want to challenge myself" - 34-year-old AEW star names Kenny Omega as his dream opponent

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has no dearth of wrestlers wanting to fight him, and Wardlow recently added his name to the list.

While The Cleaner has been on a hiatus for quite some time now, Wardlow has risen through the ranks of the AEW roster. His ongoing feud with MJF has led to some exciting segments and exceptional matches in the past couple of weeks.

While he has tussled with quite a few big names like CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, there are plenty more top tier opponents left for Wardlow. The 34-year-old star recently spoke on Buster’s World about his dream opponents.

“For today, Kenny Omega tops that list. I feel like I have a list of people that are claimed to be the best wrestlers in the world. I feel like I have this list of people that I want to wrestle with just because they are the best, supposedly. So I just want to challenge myself with guys like Kenny Omega, can I hang with PAC and Andrade? I want to be able to hang with the best workers,” Wardlow said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

ᶜᵃˢᵗᵉʳ ˢʰᵉˡˡ 🙏🏿 LL64🙏🏿 @castergunx Lance Archer is probably the only big guy who could have this type of match with Wardlow



Both guys showing that on top of strength and size, they have finesse and technique



DON’T SLEEP ON THE BIG MEN!



Lance Archer is probably the only big guy who could have this type of match with WardlowBoth guys showing that on top of strength and size, they have finesse and techniqueDON’T SLEEP ON THE BIG MEN!https://t.co/Vqw1LnjLoJ

Mr. Mayhem has showcased his brute strength and well as his athleticism in his bouts, and has certainly become a fan favorite on the AEW roster. It remains to be seen how his storyline will progress in the near future.

Kenny Omega recently made a bold prediction on social media

The pro-wrestling scene this year has not impressed Kenny Omega so far, as he recently took to Twitter to share his disappointment.

The former AEW World Champion has multiple accolades to his name, including being named #1 wrestler for the annual Pro Wrestling Illustrated (PWI) 500 in 2018 and 2021. The wrestling community undoubtedly looks up to him as one of the best performers in the world.

Omega recently responded to a fan tweet that claimed that he could win the Wrestler of the Year award even after missing half a year in the active scene.

"The bar is shockingly low in 2022. I could show up in December and still win via landslide," Omega replied.

There has been no confirmed news so far about when Kenny will return to AEW. Fans will have to stay tuned to see when The Cleaner will get back in the All Elite scene.

What do you think of Wardlow's skill in the ring? Sound off in the comments below!

