AEW star occupies #1 spot for longest title reigns; surpasses Kenny Omega and 34-year old's records

TBS Champion Jade Cargill set a new record as the longest-reigning champion n AEW, surpassing the previous records held by Hikaru Shida and Kenny Omega.

Cargill has held the title for over 377 days, surpassing the previous record of 372 days held by former women's champion Hikaru Shida and Kenny Omega, who was the world champion for 346 days. Cargill won the TBS Championship by defeating Ruby Soho. She is undefeated since making her debut match in March 2021.

After becoming the longest reigning champion in the company's history, Jade Cargill shared her accomplishments on Instagram.

"The longest reigning CHAMPION of AEW. But the hustle of an underdog," Cargill wrote.

Check out her post below:

Jade Cargill's overall career win-loss record is an impressive 48-0, making her one of the most dominant and successful champions in the company's history.

Jade Cargill credits former AEW World Champion for early career guidance

The TBS Champion recently revealed that CM Punk helped improve her performance by teaching her techniques before debuting on AEW programming.

Jade Cargill stated during an interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast that Punk assisted her in her performance by teaching her techniques and maneuvers, including chair spots.

"No one gave me instructions other than [Punk] to show me how to use a chair and I had to perform this on live TV," said Cargill. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Jade Cargill stated in the interview that Punk taught her to be more self-assured and assertive, particularly as a new wrestler in the industry. She also praised The Second City Saint as a "great guy" who treated the women's locker room kindly.

It remains to be seen what is in store for the TBS Champion in the weeks to come.

