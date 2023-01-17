"I refuse for anybody to treat me anything different" - 30-year old AEW star dissects learnings from CM Punk

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill recently revealed that Punk helped her improve as a performer while she was still learning the basics.

Since making her debut with the company in 2020, Cargill has been on a winning spree. The TBS Champion won her title early last year after defeating Ruby Soho. She is undefeated in her AEW career with a win-loss ratio of 48-0.

Jade Cargill recently revealed in an interview with The Bootleg Kev podcast that CM Punk helped her improve as a performer. She added that the former AEW World Champion helped her by teaching her techniques and maneuvers, such as a chair spot, before debuting them on programming.

"No one gave me instructions other than [Punk] to show me how to use a chair and I had to perform this on live TV," said Cargill [H/T- WrestlingINC]

Furthermore, she stated that Punk taught her to be more confident and assertive, especially as a newcomer in the wrestling industry.

"I've lived real life and just because I didn't want to do this all of my life, or because I didn't put in the time, I refuse to let anybody look at me less than... I refuse for anybody to treat me anything different because outside of these lines I'm a human freaking being and you're not going to treat me like anything else."

Cargill concluded by saying that Punk is a "great guy" who treated the AEW women's locker room nicely.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long suggests a solution for managing CM Punk's current relationship with AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long shared his advice for Tony Khan on how to handle CM Punk's situation after his comments on the post-All Out media scrum incident.

During a recent episode of the Sportskeeda Wrestling show The Wrestling Time Machine, Long recommended Khan work through any issues with CM Punk by having a meeting.

"Well, you know there's a way to do this. You know, all you gotta do Tony Khan or whoever, you know, just you and CM Punk sit down and have a come to Jesus meeting and work everything out. It's just that simple." [24:32 - 24:45]

Following a verbal tirade against The Elite and Hangman Page, CM Punk's future with AEW remains uncertain.

It remains to be seen when he will return to the ring.

